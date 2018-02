Police stand guard outside a home in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, where armed intruders killed 4 people on Thursday, Feb. 15, during a wake for another murder victim. EFE-EPA/STR

Four people were killed and two others wounded Thursday when armed intruders opened fire during a wake at a private home in the Mexican Gulf coast port of Coatzacoalcos, authorities said.

At least eight men burst into the residence in the Colonia Cuauhtemoc neighborhood as family and friends were mourning an ex-convict slain earlier this week, police said.