A supporter of pro-India Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shouts slogan during a protest march against the attacks on Kashmiri Muslims in different parts of India, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers stand guard during curfew continues for the third day in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

Four Indian Army soldiers, two militants and a civilian were killed Monday during a gunfight in Indian-administered Kashmir, the police said.

The gun battle in a south Kashmir village took place as Indian security forces launched a widespread manhunt for suspected militants behind a suicide bombing last week that killed 42 paramilitary troopers on a highway barely 10 km from away Monday's shootout site.