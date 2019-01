The aftermath of a tram accident that injured four people, inlcuding the driver, in Barcelona, Spain on Jan. 2, 2019. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

The aftermath of a tram accident that injured four people, inlcuding the driver, in Barcelona, Spain on Jan. 2, 2019. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

The aftermath of a tram accident that injured four people, inlcuding the driver, in Barcelona, Spain on Jan. 2, 2019. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A tram accident in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Wednesday left four people injured, including the driver, regional emergency services said.

The driver became trapped in the wreckage when the tram violently struck a pillar at the end of its route at the Sant Adrià station, which serves a neighborhood of the same name.