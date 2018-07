Firefighters leave a building construction site where a fire broke out in Tama, suburban Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Firefighters surround a building construction site where a fire broke out in Tama, suburban Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Black smokes rises from a building construction site where a fire broke out in Tama, suburban Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

A fire at an under-construction building in Tokyo killed at least four workers on Thursday, while around 40 others were injured, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

The incident occurred in the Tama locality in southern Tokyo at a six-storey under-construction office building spread over 17,500 square meters (around 188,000 square feet), at a time when 300 workers were present at the site.