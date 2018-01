The mayor of the northern Colombian city of Barranquilla, Alex Char, arrives at a police station that was targeted in a bomb attack on Jan. 27, 2018. At least four officers were killed and 42 others were wounded in the blast. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

A police investigator gathers evidence on Jan. 27, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, after a bomb attack on a police station left at least four officers dead and 42 others wounded. EPA-EFE/JORGE PAYARES

An explosives attack Saturday morning on a police station in the northern Colombian city of Barranquilla left at least four officers dead and 42 others wounded, officials said.

Colombian National Police Director Gen. Jorge Hernando Nieto, who traveled to Barranquilla from Bogota, confirmed that casualty count in a press conference and called the attack "demented."