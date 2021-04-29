Police investigate murder of four patients in German hospital

Potsdam (Germany), 29/04/2021.- A worker puts on police strap in front of the Oberlin care Clinic in Potsdam, Germany, 29 April 2021. German police arrested a woman on suspicion of killing four people on late evening of 28 April. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Potsdam (Germany), 29/04/2021.- Fowers are seen in front of the Oberlin care Clinic in Potsdam, Germany, 29 April 2021. German police arrested a woman on suspicion of killing four people on late evening of 28 April. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Potsdam (Germany), 29/04/2021.- Police investigator uses police dog in front of the Oberlin care Clinic in Potsdam, Germany, 29 April 2021. German police arrested a woman on suspicion of killing four people on late evening of 28 April. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER