Three soldiers and a rebel died in an ambush on a military patrol by dozens of guerrilla fighters in the Indonesian province of Papua, which has been battling a violent separatist insurgency for decades, the armed forces said Friday.

The attack took place when a convoy of 25 soldiers had arrived Thursday at Mugi district, in Nduga, the same municipality where in December a rebel group had executed 19 workers of a state construction firm, who were working on the Trans Papua road megaproject.