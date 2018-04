Paramedics inspect the bodies of four members of the Christian community after they were killed by unknown gunmen in restive Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Paramedics inspect the bodies of four members of the Christian community after they were killed by unknown gunmen in restive Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Paramedics inspect the bodies of four members of the Christian community after they were killed by unknown gunmen in restive Quetta, Pakistan, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Four members of a Christian family were gunned down in the city of Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan in western Pakistan, in a latest attack on the minority community, the police told EFE Tuesday.

On Monday night, unknown armed men had intercepted the vehicle the family was traveling in and opened fire, said Quetta police spokesperson Mohamed Ramzan.