Metro Nashville Police used a SWAT team and bomb squad to serve a search warrant at the apartment of the suspected gunman who opened fire with an assault rifle at a Waffle House Restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018, killing four and injuring several others before a patron in the restaurant wrestled his weapon away from him. The gunman escaped and remains on the loose. EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting at a Waffle House Restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018. Four people were shot dead and four others wounded after a nude gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday morning before fleeing.EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

A shattered window at the scene of a shooting at a Waffle House Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018. According to police, four people were shot dead and four others wounded when a nude gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday morning. EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

At least four people died and four others were injured in a Sunday morning shooting in a restaurant in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, after which the shooter fled, police said.

Four people were killed in the shooting, which could have been much worse - in terms of casualties - if one of the restaurant patrons had not wrestled the AR-15 assault rifle away from the shooter, Don Aaron, the spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told local media.