A visitor of the Bode Museum observes the 100 kilogram heavy gold coin 'Big Maple Leaf' in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2010. EPA-EFE/MARCEL METTELSIEFEN GERMANY OUT

Four men accused of orchestrating an audacious heist of the world's biggest gold coin worth an estimated 3.75 million euros ($4.32 million) went on trial Thursday at a Berlin regional court, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The men stand accused of stealing a Canadian gold coin featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and a maple leaf on the other, weighing about 100 kilograms (220 pounds), from Berlin's Bodemuseum on March 27, 2017.