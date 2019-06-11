Officials conduct the recovery operation of the sunk shipwreck at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2019. EPA/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT

Sludge covers the diver's equipment during the recovery operation of the sunk shipwreck at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2019. EPA/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT

Sludge covers the divers' equipment during the recovery operation of the sunk shipwreck at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2019. EPA/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2019. EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2019. EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

Four more bodies have been found after crews recovered a tourist boat that sank on the Danube in the Hungarian capital last month.

Rescue teams used a large crane to hoist the 50-tonne Mermaid vessel out of the river in Budapest on Tuesday.