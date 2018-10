Palestinian protesters during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza City, Oct. 26, 2018.EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian child during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza City, Oct. 26, 2018.EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Four Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli military and another 85 were wounded during the 31st round of weekly protests on the Israel-Gaza boundary, according to Palestinian medical sources.

One of the victims was identified as Mohamed Abdul Nabi, 27, who was shot in the head when he was near the Israeli separation fence between Gaza and Israel in Jabalia City in the northern part of the strip, said Gaza's health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qedra.