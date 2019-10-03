Iraqi demonstrators burn tires during clashes and protests at Baladiyat district, eastern Baghdad, Iraq, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Four protesters and one police officer have died in a new day of protests in Iraq on Wednesday.

Demonstrates became especially violent in the city of Al Naseriya, capital of the southern province from Di Qar, a local source told Efe.