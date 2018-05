File image of Russian servicemen carrying a coffin with the body of a Russian soldier who died while serving in Syria, during his funeral in the village of Grechanaya Balka, about 120 km from the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia, Oct. 28, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM ROMANOV

Russia's defense ministry on Sunday reported that four of its servicemen had been killed overnight by a group of armed militants who ambushed them under the cover of darkness in the east of Syria.

In a statement, the ministry said that two Russian military advisers who were controlling Syrian battery fire died at the scene, while five more troops were injured and taken to a military hospital.