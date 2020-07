Tony Chung Hon-lam, leader of pro-Hong Kong independence group 'Student Localism' marches through the streets of Hong Kong during the annual New Year's Day protest, Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Four students have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of inciting secession under the new national security law, the organization to which they once belonged, Studentlocalism, said in a statement Thursday.

"The Hong Kong Police Force have arrested four former Studentlocalism members today, including three male and one female, ages between 16 and 21," the organization said. EFE-EPA