Haitian acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a speech in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after the 07 July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. EFE/Courtesy of Haitian public television

View of bullet holes in the house of the assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

An ambulance carries the body of the assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

A view of the house of assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

File photo shows Haiti's president Jovenel Moise during a speech on 18 May 2021 in Port Au Prince, Haiti. Moise was killed in the wee hours of 07 July 2021 by a group of unidentified assailants who attacked his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Police agents work near the house of the assassinated Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Four suspected killers of President Jovenel Moise were fatally shot by police and two others were arrested Wednesday, according to Haiti's police chief Léon Charles.

Three police officers who had been held hostage were also released, Charles said alongside Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and other officials.