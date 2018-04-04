A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 265 Reinforced (HMM-265), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), approaches the landing zone to disembark Marines with Helo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines (BLT 2/7) during a helicopter raid, Feb. 7, 2010. EPA-EFE/Staff Sgt. Leo A. Salinas/Marine Corps Handout

A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Force Reconnaissance Platoon, provide security while a CH-53E Super Stallion lands on the USNS Arctic during a simulated Expanded, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure, Dec. 7, 2011. EPA-EFE/Lance Cpl. Michael Petersheim/U.S. Marine Corps handout

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows a CH-53 Super Stallion, assigned to the 'Wolfpack' of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, approaching the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA/COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS ZACHARY DIPADOVA/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Four United States marines were killed Tuesday in a helicopter crash while carrying out routine training exercises in California.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that the cause of the accident was still being investigated.