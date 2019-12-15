View of a protest in Rome on Dec. 14, 2019, organized by the so-called "sardines," a youth movement that sprang up spontaneously a month ago in Bologna and which has since added followers of all ages, all pitted against the far-right policies of Northern League leader Matteo Salvini. EFE-EPA/Angelo Carconi

The "sardines" gather tens of thousands of people against the extreme right in Rome

Police reported a protest this Saturday in Rome organized by the so-called "sardines," a youth movement that sprang up spontaneously a month ago in Bologna and which has since added followers of all ages, all pitted against the far-right policies of Northern League leader Matteo Salvini.

This Saturday they poured into San Juan de Letran Plaza in the Italian capital waving signs with drawings of sardines and such slogans as "Rome will not surrender" and "No to hate," while singing partisan songs like "Bella Ciao" and the Hymn of Mameli, the national anthem of Italy.