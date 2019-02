Photograph dated on Feb. 12, 2019. It shows an overview of a restricted platform designated for the use of women and children under 12 years of the Collective Transportation System (METRO), in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / MADLA Hartz

Nearly 40 percent of women who use the Mexico City metro have suffered some type of sexual harassment, while seven in every 600 female riders have been the targets of attempted kidnapping, according to survey results published Tuesday by Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Sixty percent of all metro riders agreed that insecurity has increased in the system and 37 percent report having been victims of theft.