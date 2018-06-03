The head of the Truth Commission of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Delcy Rodriguez, announced Saturday the release of 40 inmates convicted for political violence in recent years, including three lawmakers.
"Political prisoners" are transferred from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in Caracas where they were granted their freedom on June 2, 2018, as part of President Nicolas Maduro's new search for "peace and dialogue." EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez
