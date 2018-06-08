A view from the Israeli side of tear gas being fired by Israeli soldiers as thousands of Palestinian demonstrators gather near the border fence between Gaza and Israel, in southern Israel, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinian protesters carry a wounded protester during the clashes after Friday protest near the border in the east of Khan Younis town southern Gaza Strip, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

A Palestinian protester kicks a tear gas grenade as others take cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes after Friday protest near the border in the east of Khan Younis town southern Gaza Strip, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians protesters during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Some 400 Palestinians, including two journalists, were wounded by Israeli fire or treated for tear gas inhalation poisoning, during protests at the Gaza-Israel separation fence, sources from the Gaza's Health Ministry reported Friday.

Two reporters were among the wounded: Mohamed al-Baba, an AFP photographer, who was shot in the right leg, as well as an unidentified cameraman from Al-Aqsa television (affiliated with Hamas) who suffered moderate wounds from being hit with a can of tear gas, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.