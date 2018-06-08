Some 400 Palestinians, including two journalists, were wounded by Israeli fire or treated for tear gas inhalation poisoning, during protests at the Gaza-Israel separation fence, sources from the Gaza's Health Ministry reported Friday.
Two reporters were among the wounded: Mohamed al-Baba, an AFP photographer, who was shot in the right leg, as well as an unidentified cameraman from Al-Aqsa television (affiliated with Hamas) who suffered moderate wounds from being hit with a can of tear gas, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.