Protesters wearing yellow high-visibiity vests (mandatory in all vehicles in France) which has become a symbol of French driver's and citizens' protest against higher fuel prices, march to the Elysee Palace and block cars and cause traffic disruptions, as part of a nationwide protest, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The French government on Sunday said 409 people were injured, 14 seriously, in a massive, nationwide protest against rising fuel prices the previous day, adding that another 282 people had been detained by police.

One person was also killed during the "gilet jaunes" ("yellow vests") demonstrations in France on Saturday when a car accelerated through a roadblock in the country's southeast.