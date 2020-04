Forty-two people were killed and 40 others injured Tuesday when a truck carrying fuel exploded at a market in the Turkish-held northern Syrian city of Afrin, according to the group known as the White Helmets. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI/File

Members of the group witnessed "indescribable scenes" in the wake of the blast, the White Helmets said, denouncing the "diabolical explosion of a vehicle bomb."