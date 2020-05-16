A moment of preparations for the reopening in Cafè 'Gambrinus' in Naples during phase two of the coronavirus emergency, Italy, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

An empty Underground station in London, Britain, 15 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Preparations of a hairdresser salon for the re-opening, scheduled for 18 May, during phase two of the coronavirus emergency, in Milan, Italy, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI