Monsoon rains turn the ground to mud at a playground in Dhaka on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Storms accompanying monsoon season have caused at least 46 deaths this week in northeastern India and Bangladesh, authorities in the two neighboring countries said Saturday.

The Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya have accumulated 34 weather-related fatalities since Tuesday, while 12 people have perished and 4 million residents have been affected in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts of Bangladesh.