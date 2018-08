Coffins containing corpses are lying at a hospital after clashes between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces, in Ghazni, Afghanistan, 12 August 2018 (issued 14 August 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ANWAR DANISHYAR

An Afghan man who was injured in clashes between security forces and Taliban militants, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Ghazni, Afghanistan, 12 August 2018 (issued 14 August 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ANWAR DANISHYAR

At least 466 people have been killed, including 40 civilians, in ongoing clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghan officials said Tuesday.

The militant Islamist group launched an offensive to seize control of the eastern Afghan city five days ago.