A handout photo made available by The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command shows a sunken tourist boat under the sea, during the official's search for missing tourists in Phuket island, southern Thailand, Jul. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command shows Thai Navy officials, marine police and rescue workers aboard a navy vessel during the official's search for missing tourists in Phuket island, southern Thailand, Jul. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A total of 47 Chinese citizens are still missing after two tour boats sank in waters off the island of Phuket in Thailand, China's foreign ministry confirmed Friday.

Among the passengers in the two boats, 127 were Chinese tourists, two of whom died in the accident, while another 78 were rescued and 47 remain missing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said during a press conference.