Kilauea's lower east rift zone eruption continues, as fissure 8 continues to effuse lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that meanders toward the coast, Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Jun. 20, 2018 shows an aerial view taken during a helicopter overflight of Kilauea volcano's Halema'uma'u crater viewed toward the west, Hawaii, USA, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/USGS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Jun. 20, 2018 shows an aerial view taken during a helicopter overflight of Kilauea volcano's Halema'uma'u crater seen viewed to the southeast, Hawaii, USA, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/USGS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Monday in Hawaii, United States, has been linked to a collapse explosion at the summit of the Kilauea volcano, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 5.02 pm on Monday (03.02 GMT on Tuesday), at a depth of 800 meters (2,624 feet), 5 kilometers from the volcano.