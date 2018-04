(FILE) Kachin ethnic villagers carry their belongings as they wait for rescue forces in KaSont village, MoeKaung township, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, Aug. 13, 2017 (issued Aug. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE/SENG MAI

(FILE) A Kachin ethnic woman with her child on her back (partially obscured) reacts inside a temporary refugee camp at a church in Nam Ma Tee township, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, Aug. 13, 2017 (issued Aug. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE/SENG MAI

(FILE) Kachin ethnic villagers with their belongings wait for rescue forces as Kachin soldiers stand guard in KaSont village, MoeKaung township, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, Aug. 13, 2017 (issued Aug. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE/SENG MAI

Ongoing clashes on Monday between the military and the Kachin Independence Army in northern Myanmar have displaced 5,250 people in April, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The largest displacement, of around 2,000 civilians, occurred in Tanai in the northwestern part of Kachin State, according to the agency's data for the period between Apr. 1-29.