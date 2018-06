A handout picture made available by the US Geological Service (USGS) shows a community response intensity map of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Osaka, Japan on 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Commuters are stranded in a train at Ikebukuro station as railway service is disrupted after a strong earthquake hit Tokyo area, Japan, 30 May 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the open ended Richter scale shook western Japan Monday morning, without triggering a tsunami warning, according to the United States Geological Service (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 7.58 local time (10.58 GMT on Sunday) and had its hypocentre at about 15 kilometres depth in Osaka Prefecture on the island of Honshu, the largest in the Japanese archipelago, some 500 km southwest of Tokyo.