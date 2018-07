A map provided by the USGS on Jul. 17, 2018 shows a magnitude-5.9 earthquake which struck the South Pacific. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the waters south east of the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Tuesday, although no damages have been reported by authorities.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, said the hypocenter was located at a depth of 59 kilometers (36.6 miles) under the seabed and located 742 kilometers east-southeast of capital city Honiara, according to preliminary data.