A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit central and southern Mexico Thursday, setting off the seismic alarm in Mexico City, though no damages have been reported.

Mexico's National Seismological Service (SSN) said that the epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 8:31 am (1:31 pm GMT), was located nine kilometers (5.6 miles) northwest of the town of Huajuapan de Leon, in the state of Oaxaca.