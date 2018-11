A Spanish National Police officer keeps watch in front of one of the residences that were searched within an operation against the sexual exploitation of women carried out in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR POLICEMEN'S FACES BLURED DUE TO SPANISH LAW

Spanish National Police officers stand outside one of the residences that were searched within an operation against the sexual exploitation of women carried out in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR POLICEMEN'S FACES BLURED DUE TO SPANISH LAW

Spanish National Police officers escort a victim during a police search within an operation against the sexual exploitation of women carried out in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR POLICEMEN'S FACES BLURED DUE TO SPANISH LAW

Spanish Police on Tuesday arrested five people and searched 20 flats in an operation that targeted the trafficking of women and prostitution in the capital Madrid.

Spanish authorities told EFE that the probe would see between 30 and 40 women freed from forced prostitution, which often takes place in flats in the capital's city center.