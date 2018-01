Young Chileans confront Carabineros, Chile's militarized police, while protesting the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago on Jan. 15, 2018. EFE/Javier Valdes Larrondo

Chilean anti-riot police arrested five young men during a protest near the Argentine Embassy in Santiago just minutes before the arrival in Chile of Pope Francis on a three-day state visit.

The demonstrators clambered up onto a metallic structure supporting a roadsign and displayed a sign reading "Pope! We, the Chilean poor, are marching against the crumbs of democracy!" and one calling for another march on Wednesday at 9 am in the capital.