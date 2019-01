Photo sent by the Comunication unit of the Interior Minestry (Unicom) of a cash register after an explosión in Canelones, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Cortesía Unicom /

Five people interrupted Monday while trying to blast open an automatic teller machine in the southern province of Canelones were apprehended by police, Uruguayan authorities said.

A sixth person who took part in the attempted heist in San Jacinto got away, the interior ministry said.