A firefighter assesses the area as buildings are consumed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, California, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter DaSilva

A home and vehicle sit smoldering after being destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, in Malibu, California, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

A firefighter surveys the smoldering ruins of a home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Agoura, California, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

At least five people died in the last few hours in California, where three large wildfires have forced 150,000 people to evacuate.

The largest blaze, known as Camp Fire, has hit northern California and is the only one that has been deadly so far, devastating 28,000 hectares (69,000 acres) and engulfing much of Paradise, a town of 26,000 residents located some 280 km (174 mi) north of San Francisco.