View of the apartment building in Buenos Aires where five people died in a fire on June 23,2022. EFE/Video capture

A fire that broke out Thursday in an apartment building in the Recoleta district of Buenos Aires took the lives of five people and injured 35.

The dead included three children and two women, as confirmed to media outlets by the head of the Emergency Medical Attention System (SAME), Alberto Crescenti, near the building, where 35 people were transferred to various hospitals.