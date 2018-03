Filipino rescuers carry an injured construction worker out of a ruin after a workers accommodation building collapsed in Cebu, Philippines, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Filipino rescuers look for survivors after a workers accommodation building collapsed in Cebu, Philippines, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Five workers died and more than 50 were injured in the central Philippines when a construction company bunkhouse in Cebu collapsed on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The bunkhouse, where 163 workers of a local construction company were sleeping, collapsed early in the morning for reasons that are yet unknown, the head of the local disaster prevention office, Nagiel Bañacia, told EFE.