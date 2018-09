Spanish Civil Guard members gather victims' belongings at the scene where a bus crashed into a highway pillar in Aviles, Asturias, northern Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Morante

Spanish forensic and rescue services personnel work in the scene where a bus crashed into a highway pillar in Aviles, Asturias, northern Spain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Morante

At least five people died and 15 others were injured in a road crash in northern Spain on Monday after an inter-city bus collided head-on into a concrete support pillar below an overpass, regional emergency services said.

Images from the scene in Avilés, a town the region of Asturias, showed the front-end of the vehicle split in two after an apparent head-on collision.