At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured on Saturday when alleged members of the al-Shabaab militant group attacked a government building after two car bomb explosions took place in the heart of the capital, a technical advisor to the ministry of youth confirmed to EFE from inside the building.
The first car bomb exploded early in the morning at Jubba junction, near the Somali intelligence services headquarters, and half an hour later the second vehicle exploded, according to Somali media outlets.