Somali security officers run at the scene of a gun fight as they battle al-Shabab fighters who stormed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Civilians flee the scene of a gun fight as Somali security forces battle al-Shabab fighters who stormed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People carry the body of a victim on a stretcher at the scene of a gun fight where Somali security forces battled al-Shabab fighters who stromed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali security officers stand at the scene of a gun fight where security forces battled al-Shabab fighters who stromed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured on Saturday when alleged members of the al-Shabaab militant group attacked a government building after two car bomb explosions took place in the heart of the capital, a technical advisor to the ministry of youth confirmed to EFE from inside the building.

The first car bomb exploded early in the morning at Jubba junction, near the Somali intelligence services headquarters, and half an hour later the second vehicle exploded, according to Somali media outlets.