Rescue teams are continuing to search for the 16 miners, who are still trapped after a coal mine accident in Shandong in eastern China, in which five people have been killed so far, authorities said Thursday.

In the last few hours, emergency teams could rescue two corpses, raising the death toll to 5, and one miner alive from under the rubble.