Indian people looks at the wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Forensic official collects material from wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Rescuers stand around the wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least five people,among them a pedestrian, died Thursday as a private plane crashed into a building in the western Indian city of Mumbai, a police source informed EFE.

The accident occurred in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar at 1.30 pm local time while the plane was conducting a test flight with two pilots and two maintenance engineers aboard, according to local police spokesperson Deepak Devraj.