Firefighters work in an underground tunnel flooded in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 09, 2019. The heavy rains that fall on Rio de Janeiro since last night and continue on Tuesday have left at least three dead and one missing. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

The heavy rains that began Monday night in Rio de Janeiro and are continuing on Tuesday have left at least five people dead and three missing, as well as much damage and flooding in Brazil's signature city.

Two women died, and a man is still missing after a landslide caused by the storm on Tuesday hit the shantytown of Babilonia, a neighborhood near Copacabana beach, a prime tourist attraction.