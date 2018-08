A Japan Sport Council staff wipes sweat on his face during a media briefing at the construction site of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Main Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, while highest temperature rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A thermometer shows the temperature (L) and humidity at the stand of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Main Stadium construction site in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, while highest temperature rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese police said Wednesday it is investigating the death of five patients at a hospital in central Japan due to heatstroke after the air conditioning system in the hospital had broken down amid a recent heatwave.

The patients, who were all octogenarians and died between Sunday and Wednesday, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for chronic heart and lung diseases, said the police spokesperson of Gifu prefecture, where the private clinic is located.