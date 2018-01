Photo provided by Ecatepec Civil Protection shows the site where a freight train derailed, in Ecatepec, Mexico on Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ecatepec Civil Protection

Five people were killed Thursday when a freight train derailed and one of the cars smashed into a home in the central Mexican city of Ecatepec, authorities said.

"A train derailed this morning in the neighborhood of Jardines de Casa Nueva and caused the death of several people," Mayor Indalecio Rios said on Twitter.