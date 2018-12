German national Frank Zeidler (R) and Peruvian Jorge Rafael Gamarra (L) are seen inside a Customs office in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

German national Frank Zeidler (R) and Peruvian Jorge Rafael Gamarra (L) are seen inside a Customs office in Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Five foreigners have been arrested in Bali since Nov. 30 in separate cases of drug trafficking, a crime punishable by death, the Indonesian authorities reported Thursday.

On Dec. 6, a 44-year-old Peruvian man was detained at Ngurah Rai International Airport with 4.08 kilograms (around 9 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a false bottom of his luggage, Bali Customs chief Untung Basuki said in a statement.