Armed members of the Indonesian Mobile Brigade Corps stand guard in front of a gate of the Mobile Brigade police headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

An Indonesian Mobile Brigade Corps officer stands guard behind barbed wire placed in front of a gate of the Mobile Brigade police headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 9, 2018. EPA/-EFEADI WEDA

Armed members of the Indonesian Mobile Brigade Corps walk past barbed wire placed in front of a gate of the Mobile Brigade police headquarters in Depok, Indonesia, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A riot that broke out overnight at a maximum security detention center on the outskirts of Jakarta, in Indonesia, and continued Wednesday has resulted in the deaths of five guards and an inmate, an official said.

National police spokesman Muhamad Iqbal said in a press conference outside the prison that they were forced to shoot one of the terrorists when he attempted to snatch a weapon from the officers.