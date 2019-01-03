Protests after a group of five men convicted of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at the Sanfermines running of the bulls festival in Pamplona in 2016 were released on bail, Huelva, Spain, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Julián Pérez

A group of five men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at the Sanfermines running of the bulls festival in Pamplona in 2016 can remain on bail pending their appeal, a regional Spanish court ruled Thursday.

Two of the three judges at a Navarre regional court chamber voted to maintain the conditions of bail saying there were no grounds to alter it considering there was no real flight risk, but a third voted in favor of remanding the convicts in custody while their appeal is processed.