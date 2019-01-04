Five people were wounded Friday when an explosive device went off at a bus stop in the center of the Chilean capital, authorities said.
None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Santiago Mayor Karla Rubilar told reporters at the scene.
Chilean police search for evidence after five people were wounded in an explosion at a bus stop in Santiago on Friday, Jan. 4. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes
Chilean police cordon off the area after five people were wounded in a blast at a bus stop in Santiago on Friday, Jan. 4. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes
