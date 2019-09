A firefighting helicopter drops water over the fire at Haramain high-speed rail station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Smoke billows out from the Haramain high-speed rail station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A helicopter hovers over the Haramain high-speed rail station after a fire broke out in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least five people were injured on Sunday when a fire broke out at the Haramain high-speed railway's Jeddah station in western Saudi Arabia, forcing officials to suspend operations until further notice.

The five injured people were transported to a hospital, Makkah Province Emirate said in a Twitter post, adding that 16 medical teams had arrived on the scene.